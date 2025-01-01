Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Campbell Scott
Awards
Awards and nominations of Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Campbell Scott
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1996
Dramatic
Nominee
Dramatic
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree