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Stephen Dillane
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Stephen Dillane
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
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