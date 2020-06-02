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About
Filmography
Mary Pat Gleason
Mary Pat Gleason
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Pat Gleason
Mary Pat Gleason
Mary Pat Gleason
Date of Birth
23 February 1950
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 June 2020
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Middle
(2009)
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
7.9
United States of Tara
(2009)
Filmography
5.8
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
7.2
American Housewife
Comedy, Family
2016, USA
5.4
Nina
Nina
Biography, Drama, Music
2016, USA
6.1
Earth to Echo
Earth to Echo
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
7.6
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
6.1
Arcadia
Arcadia
Drama
2012, USA
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