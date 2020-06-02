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Mary Pat Gleason Mary Pat Gleason
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Pat Gleason

Mary Pat Gleason

Mary Pat Gleason

Date of Birth
23 February 1950
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 June 2020
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Middle 8.0
The Middle (2009)
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)
United States of Tara 7.9
United States of Tara (2009)

Filmography

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser 5.8
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
American Housewife 7.2
American Housewife
Comedy, Family 2016, USA
Nina 5.4
Nina Nina
Biography, Drama, Music 2016, USA
Earth to Echo 6.1
Earth to Echo Earth to Echo
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2014, USA
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The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
The Bridge 7.6
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
Arcadia 6.1
Arcadia Arcadia
Drama 2012, USA
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