Alexandra Kyle

Date of Birth
11 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
13 Going on 30 6.3
13 Going on 30 13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
Eye for an Eye 6.2
Eye for an Eye Eye For An Eye
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1996, USA
