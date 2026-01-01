Menu
Alexandra Kyle
Date of Birth
11 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.3
13 Going on 30
(2004)
6.2
Eye for an Eye
(1996)
Filmography
6.3
13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2004, USA
6.2
Eye for an Eye
Eye For An Eye
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1996, USA
