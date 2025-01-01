Menu
Awards and nominations of Renny Harlin

Renny Harlin
Razzie Awards 2022 Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015 Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991 Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Director
Nominee
