Renny Harlin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Renny Harlin
Renny Harlin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Renny Harlin
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Director
Nominee
