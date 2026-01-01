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Michael Papajohn Michael Papajohn
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Papajohn

Michael Papajohn

Michael Papajohn

Date of Birth
7 November 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Spider-Man 8.2
Spider-Man (2002)
Nightcrawler 8.0
Nightcrawler (2014)
Eraser 6.8
Eraser (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Off the Grid 4.7
Off the Grid Off the Grid
Action, Drama 2025, Italy / USA
Walkaway Joe 5.6
Walkaway Joe Walkaway Joe
Action, Drama 2020, USA
Black and Blue 6.6
Black and Blue Black and Blue
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2019, USA
American Ultra 6.7
American Ultra American Ultra
Comedy, Action 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Nightcrawler 8
Nightcrawler Nightcrawler
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Bering Sea Beast 3
Bering Sea Beast Bering Sea Beast
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2013, USA
The Hit List 5.4
The Hit List The Hit List
Action, Thriller 2011, USA
Land of the Lost 5.8
Land of the Lost Land of the Lost
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Delta Farce 5
Delta Farce Delta Farce
Adventure, Comedy, Action 2007, USA
Spider-Man 8.2
Spider-Man Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Tickets
Spawn 5.3
Spawn Spawn
Action, Drama, Horror 1997, USA
Eraser 6.8
Eraser Eraser
Drama, Action, Thriller 1996, USA
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