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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Michael Papajohn
Michael Papajohn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Papajohn
Michael Papajohn
Michael Papajohn
Date of Birth
7 November 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Spider-Man
(2002)
Tickets
8.0
Nightcrawler
(2014)
6.8
Eraser
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2020
2019
2015
2014
2013
2011
2009
2007
2002
1997
1996
All
12
Films
12
Actor
12
4.7
Off the Grid
Off the Grid
Action, Drama
2025, Italy / USA
5.6
Walkaway Joe
Walkaway Joe
Action, Drama
2020, USA
6.6
Black and Blue
Black and Blue
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2019, USA
6.7
American Ultra
American Ultra
Comedy, Action
2015, USA
Watch trailer
8
Nightcrawler
Nightcrawler
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
Watch trailer
3
Bering Sea Beast
Bering Sea Beast
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2013, USA
5.4
The Hit List
The Hit List
Action, Thriller
2011, USA
5.8
Land of the Lost
Land of the Lost
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5
Delta Farce
Delta Farce
Adventure, Comedy, Action
2007, USA
8.2
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2002, USA
Tickets
5.3
Spawn
Spawn
Action, Drama, Horror
1997, USA
6.8
Eraser
Eraser
Drama, Action, Thriller
1996, USA
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