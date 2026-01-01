Menu
Alexandra Kerry
Alexandra Kerry
Date of Birth
5 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.2
Spartan
(2004)
Filmography
6.2
Spartan
Spartan
Thriller
2004, Germany / USA
