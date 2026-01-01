Menu
Alexandra Kerry

Date of Birth
5 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spartan 6.2
Spartan Spartan
Thriller 2004, Germany / USA
