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About
Filmography
Laurence Mason
Laurence Mason
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Mason
Laurence Mason
Laurence Mason
Date of Birth
2 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Crow
(1994)
6.8
Hackers
(1995)
6.4
LAbyrinth
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2014
1995
1994
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.4
LAbyrinth
City of Lies
Crime, Thriller
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.3
Red Butterfly
Red Butterfly
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2014, USA
6.8
Hackers
Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime
1995, USA
7.6
The Crow
The Crow
Horror, Thriller, Romantic, Fantasy, Action
1994, USA
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