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Laurence Mason Laurence Mason
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Mason

Laurence Mason

Laurence Mason

Date of Birth
2 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Crow 7.6
The Crow (1994)
Hackers 6.8
Hackers (1995)
LAbyrinth 6.4
LAbyrinth (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
LAbyrinth 6.4
LAbyrinth City of Lies
Crime, Thriller 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Red Butterfly 4.3
Red Butterfly Red Butterfly
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2014, USA
Hackers 6.8
Hackers Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime 1995, USA
The Crow 7.6
The Crow The Crow
Horror, Thriller, Romantic, Fantasy, Action 1994, USA
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