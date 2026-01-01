Mickey Hardt

Menu
Date of Birth
27 March 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.1
The Twins Effect
(2003)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
The Twins Effect
Chin gei bin
Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure
2003, Hong Kong
