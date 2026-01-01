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Chapman To Chapman To
Kinoafisha Persons Chapman To

Chapman To

Chapman To

Date of Birth
8 June 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Infernal Affairs 8.3
Infernal Affairs (2002)
The Beautiful Country 7.4
The Beautiful Country (2004)
Da lao ai mei li 6.6
Da lao ai mei li (2004)

Filmography

Ling ri gongji 4.6
Ling ri gongji
Romantic, Detective, 2025, Taiwan
The Sorcerer and the White Snake 5.8
The Sorcerer and the White Snake Bai she chuan shuo / The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Romantic, Fantasy, Action 2011, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Initial D 6
Initial D Initial D / Tau man ji D
Action, Comedy 2005, China / Hong Kong
Da lao ai mei li 6.6
Da lao ai mei li Da lao ai mei li
Comedy, Action 2004, Hong Kong
The Beautiful Country 7.4
The Beautiful Country The Beautiful Country
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
The Twins Effect 6.1
The Twins Effect Chin gei bin
Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure 2003, Hong Kong
Infernal Affairs 8.3
Infernal Affairs Mou gaan dou
Romantic, Drama, Thriller 2002, Hong Kong
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