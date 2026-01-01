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About
Filmography
Chapman To
Chapman To
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chapman To
Chapman To
Chapman To
Date of Birth
8 June 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Infernal Affairs
(2002)
7.4
The Beautiful Country
(2004)
6.6
Da lao ai mei li
(2004)
Filmography
4.6
Ling ri gongji
Romantic, Detective,
2025, Taiwan
5.8
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Bai she chuan shuo / The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Romantic, Fantasy, Action
2011, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
6
Initial D
Initial D / Tau man ji D
Action, Comedy
2005, China / Hong Kong
6.6
Da lao ai mei li
Da lao ai mei li
Comedy, Action
2004, Hong Kong
7.4
The Beautiful Country
The Beautiful Country
Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
6.1
The Twins Effect
Chin gei bin
Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure
2003, Hong Kong
8.3
Infernal Affairs
Mou gaan dou
Romantic, Drama, Thriller
2002, Hong Kong
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