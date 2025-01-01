Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Unkrich
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Unkrich
Lee Unkrich
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Animated Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Feature Film
Nominee
