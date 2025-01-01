Menu
Aleksandr Grishin
Aleksandr Grishin
Date of Birth
16 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
6.7
Train Off Schedule
(1985)
6.1
Trio
(2003)
6.0
Vsego odin povorot
(1986)
Filmography
1
Chudo-doktor
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
3.9
Samaya bolshaya luna
Samaya bolshaya luna
Sci-Fi, Action
2024, Russia
Kurort cveta haki
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
3.5
Atakan. Krovavaya legenda
Horror
2020, Russia
Otchayannye
Crime, Romantic
2019, Russia
That's all Robert
Drama, Crime
2019, Russia
5.3
Pobeg iz Moskvabada
Pobeg iz Moskvabada
Drama
2015, Russia
Vsyo snachala
Drama, Crime
2014, Russia
Proschay, lyubimaya...
Detective, Crime
2014, Russia
Zapiski ekspeditora Taynoy kancelyarii
Drama, Adventure, History
2010, Russia
6.1
Trio
Trio
Romantic, Action, Drama
2003, Russia
5.8
Shchenok
Shchenok
Drama, Family
1988, USSR
6
Vsego odin povorot
Vsego odin povorot
Drama
1986, USSR
6.7
Train Off Schedule
Poyezd vne raspisaniya
Action
1985, USSR
