Aleksandr Grishin
Date of Birth
16 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Train Off Schedule 6.7
Train Off Schedule (1985)
Trio 6.1
Trio (2003)
6.0
Vsego odin povorot (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chudo-doktor
Chudo-doktor
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Samaya bolshaya luna 3.9
Samaya bolshaya luna Samaya bolshaya luna
Sci-Fi, Action 2024, Russia
Kurort cveta haki
Kurort cveta haki
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Atakan. Krovavaya legenda 3.5
Atakan. Krovavaya legenda
Horror 2020, Russia
Otchayannye
Otchayannye
Crime, Romantic 2019, Russia
That's all Robert
That's all Robert
Drama, Crime 2019, Russia
Pobeg iz Moskvabada 5.3
Pobeg iz Moskvabada Pobeg iz Moskvabada
Drama 2015, Russia
Vsyo snachala
Vsyo snachala
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
Proschay, lyubimaya...
Proschay, lyubimaya...
Detective, Crime 2014, Russia
Zapiski ekspeditora Taynoy kancelyarii
Zapiski ekspeditora Taynoy kancelyarii
Drama, Adventure, History 2010, Russia
Trio 6.1
Trio Trio
Romantic, Action, Drama 2003, Russia
Shchenok 5.8
Shchenok Shchenok
Drama, Family 1988, USSR
6
Vsego odin povorot Vsego odin povorot
Drama 1986, USSR
Train Off Schedule 6.7
Train Off Schedule Poyezd vne raspisaniya
Action 1985, USSR
