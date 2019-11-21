Young teacher Robert Bogdanov educates children in a provincial school, enduring the mockery of his students and a low salary. Everything changes when Robert unwillingly becomes involved in a major robbery. The mafia begins to hunt him down, and the police are on his tail. In addition to these problems, the man is faced with his daughter's serious illness, for which he does not have enough money for treatment. There are no legal ways to earn money left. Robert can only rely on the laws of physics to help him...

