That's all Robert

That's all Robert (2019 - 2019)

И это все Роберт 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 44 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

Young teacher Robert Bogdanov educates children in a provincial school, enduring the mockery of his students and a low salary. Everything changes when Robert unwillingly becomes involved in a major robbery. The mafia begins to hunt him down, and the police are on his tail. In addition to these problems, the man is faced with his daughter's serious illness, for which he does not have enough money for treatment. There are no legal ways to earn money left. Robert can only rely on the laws of physics to help him...
Cast
Aleksandr Grishin
Ramil Sabitov
Natalya Panova
Vladislav Vetrov
Marat Hasanov
Polina Zinoveva
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Seasons
That's all Robert - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
