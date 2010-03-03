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About
Filmography
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Date of Birth
7 June 1967
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
3 March 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
War
(2002)
7.7
Dead Man's Bluff
(2005)
7.2
Dostoevskij
(2011)
Filmography
7.2
Dostoevskij
Drama, Biography,
2011, Russia
7.1
TT
Action, Adventure, Crime
2010, Russia
6.6
Ne nado pechalitsya
Ne nado pechalitsya
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Kromov
Kromov
History, Drama
2009, Russia
6.8
V Parizh!
V Parizh!
Drama
2009, Russia
5.8
Utro
Utro
Romantic, Drama
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
4.5
Igra
Igra
Comedy, Sport
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Wild Field
Dikoe pole
Drama
2008, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
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