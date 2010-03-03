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Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov Yuriy Stepanov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Stepanov

Yuriy Stepanov

Yuriy Stepanov

Date of Birth
7 June 1967
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
3 March 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

War 8.2
War (2002)
Dead Man's Bluff 7.7
Dead Man's Bluff (2005)
Dostoevskij 7.2
Dostoevskij (2011)

Filmography

Dostoevskij 7.2
Dostoevskij
Drama, Biography, 2011, Russia
TT 7.1
TT
Action, Adventure, Crime 2010, Russia
Ne nado pechalitsya 6.6
Ne nado pechalitsya Ne nado pechalitsya
Comedy 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Kromov 5.3
Kromov Kromov
History, Drama 2009, Russia
V Parizh! 6.8
V Parizh! V Parizh!
Drama 2009, Russia
Utro 5.8
Utro Utro
Romantic, Drama 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Igra 4.5
Igra Igra
Comedy, Sport 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Wild Field 7.2
Wild Field Dikoe pole
Drama 2008, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
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