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Youssef Chahine
Youssef Chahine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Youssef Chahine
Youssef Chahine
Youssef Chahine
Date of Birth
25 January 1926
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
27 July 2008
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.7
11'09''01 - September 11
(2002)
6.5
Chacun son cinéma
(2007)
Filmography
6.5
Chacun son cinéma
Chacun son cinéma
Drama, Comedy
2007, France
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6.7
11'09''01 - September 11
11'09''01 - September 11
Documentary, Drama
2002, Great Britain / Egypt / Japan / France / Mexico / USA / Iran
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