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Youssef Chahine Youssef Chahine
Kinoafisha Persons Youssef Chahine

Youssef Chahine

Youssef Chahine

Date of Birth
25 January 1926
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
27 July 2008
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

11'09''01 - September 11 6.7
11'09''01 - September 11 (2002)
Chacun son cinéma 6.5
Chacun son cinéma (2007)

Filmography

Chacun son cinéma 6.5
Chacun son cinéma Chacun son cinéma
Drama, Comedy 2007, France
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11'09''01 - September 11 6.7
11'09''01 - September 11 11'09''01 - September 11
Documentary, Drama 2002, Great Britain / Egypt / Japan / France / Mexico / USA / Iran
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