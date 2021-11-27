Menu
Russian
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act

Freddie Mercury - The Final Act 18+
Synopsis

The story of the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history, the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium, to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. For the first time, Freddie's story is told alongside the experiences of those who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period. Medical practitioners, survivors, and human rights campaigners recount the intensity of living through the AIDS pandemic and the moral panic it brought about.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 18 November 2022
World premiere 27 November 2021
Release date
20 April 2022 Mexico B
Production Rogan Productions
Also known as
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act, Freddie Mercury: Den sista showen, Freddie Mercury: Der letzte Akt, Freddie Mercury: Det sidste kapitel, Freddie Mercury: el show final, Freddie Mercury: Loppunäytös, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, L'Adieu à Freddie Mercury
Director
James Rogan
James Rogan
Cast
Freddie Mercury
Brian May
Roger Taylor
Kashmira Cooke
John Deacon
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
