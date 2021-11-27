The story of the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history, the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium, to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. For the first time, Freddie's story is told alongside the experiences of those who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period. Medical practitioners, survivors, and human rights campaigners recount the intensity of living through the AIDS pandemic and the moral panic it brought about.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2021
Online premiere18 November 2022
World premiere27 November 2021
Release date
20 April 2022
Mexico
ProductionRogan Productions
Also known as
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act, Freddie Mercury: Den sista showen, Freddie Mercury: Der letzte Akt, Freddie Mercury: Det sidste kapitel, Freddie Mercury: el show final, Freddie Mercury: Loppunäytös, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, L'Adieu à Freddie Mercury