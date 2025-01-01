Menu
Awards and nominations of Gary Ross

Gary Ross
Awards and nominations of Gary Ross
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Feature Film
Winner
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Winner
