Gary Ross
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Feature Film
Winner
Best Feature Film
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
