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Kinoafisha Persons Bruno Barreto Awards

Awards and nominations of Bruno Barreto

Bruno Barreto
Awards and nominations of Bruno Barreto
Berlin International Film Festival 1997 Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Best Film
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1973 Moscow International Film Festival 1973
Golden Prize
Nominee
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