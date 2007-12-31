Markku Peltola

Menu
Date of Birth
12 July 1956
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
31 December 2007
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Drifting Clouds 7.3
Drifting Clouds (1996)
Juha 7.1
Juha (1999)
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet 7.1
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jade Warrior 6.2
Jade Warrior Jadesoturi / Jade Warrior
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2006, China / Estonia / Netherlands / Finland
The Man Without a Past 6.9
The Man Without a Past Mies vailla menneisyytta
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2002, Finland / Germany / France
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet 7.1
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
Drama 2002, Great Britain / Germany / Spain / Netherlands / Finland / China
Juha 7.1
Juha Juha
Drama 1999, Finland
Drifting Clouds 7.3
Drifting Clouds Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Comedy, Drama 1996, Finland
