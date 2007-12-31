Menu
Markku Peltola
Date of Birth
12 July 1956
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
31 December 2007
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Drifting Clouds
(1996)
7.1
Juha
(1999)
7.1
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
(2002)
6.2
Jade Warrior
Jadesoturi / Jade Warrior
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2006, China / Estonia / Netherlands / Finland
6.9
The Man Without a Past
Mies vailla menneisyytta
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2002, Finland / Germany / France
7.1
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
Drama
2002, Great Britain / Germany / Spain / Netherlands / Finland / China
7.1
Juha
Juha
Drama
1999, Finland
7.3
Drifting Clouds
Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Comedy, Drama
1996, Finland
