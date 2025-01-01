Menu
Awards and nominations of Joel Schumacher

Joel Schumacher
Cannes Film Festival 1993 Cannes Film Festival 1993
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Director
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999 Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
