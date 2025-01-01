Menu
Awards and nominations of Sala Baker

Sala Baker
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
