Marcus Thomas

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
6.7
Noel
(2004)
6.6
The Ice Road
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2014
2007
2004
2003
1999
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6.6
The Ice Road
The Ice Road
Action
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Forger
The Forger
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
5.9
You Kill Me
You Kill Me
Thriller, Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
6.7
Noel
Noel
Drama
2004, USA / Canada
6
Scorched
Scorched
Crime, Comedy
2003, USA
5.9
Drowning Mona
Drowning Mona
Detective, Crime, Comedy
1999, USA
7
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Action
, USA
