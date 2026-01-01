Menu
Marcus Thomas

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Noel 6.7
Noel (2004)
The Ice Road (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Action 2021, USA
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Thriller, Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Drama 2004, USA / Canada
Crime, Comedy 2003, USA
Detective, Crime, Comedy 1999, USA
Action , USA
