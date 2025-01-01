Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Jean-Paul Rappeneau
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1990
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1971
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1990
People's Choice Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree