Kinoafisha Persons Jean-Paul Rappeneau Awards

Awards and nominations of Jean-Paul Rappeneau

Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1990 Cannes Film Festival 1990
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1971 Cannes Film Festival 1971
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1990 Toronto International Film Festival 1990
People's Choice Award
Winner
