Kinoafisha Persons Sally Kirkland Awards

Awards and nominations of Sally Kirkland

Sally Kirkland
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
