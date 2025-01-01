Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sally Kirkland
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sally Kirkland
Sally Kirkland
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sally Kirkland
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree