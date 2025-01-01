Menu
Joey King
Awards and nominations of Joey King
Awards and nominations of Joey King
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
