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Craig Gillespie
Craig Gillespie Craig Gillespie
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Gillespie

Craig Gillespie

Craig Gillespie

Date of Birth
1 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer
Place of Birth
Sydney, Australia

Popular Films

Your Friends and Neighbors 8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors (2025)
United States of Tara 7.9
United States of Tara (2009)
Cruella 7.9
Cruella (2021)

Filmography

Supergirl 6.4
Supergirl Supergirl
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2026, USA
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Tickets
Your Friends and Neighbors 8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
The Better Sister 6.9
The Better Sister
Thriller 2025, USA
Dumb Money 7.1
Dumb Money Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
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Pam & Tommy 7
Pam & Tommy
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Romantic, 2022, USA
Mike 6.8
Mike
Biography, Drama, Sport, 2022, USA
Physical 7.1
Physical
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Cruella 7.9
Cruella Cruella
Comedy 2021, USA
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News about Craig Gillespie’s private life
Still from the series 'Your Friends and Neighbors' (2025)
'Your Friends & Neighbors': A Darkly Comic Suburban Storm You Didn't See Coming
Still from the film 'Cruella'
'Cruella': The Punk Rock Origins of Disney’s Favorite Villain — You Won’t Believe Her Backstory!
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