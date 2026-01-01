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Craig Gillespie
Craig Gillespie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Gillespie
Craig Gillespie
Craig Gillespie
Date of Birth
1 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer
Place of Birth
Sydney, Australia
Popular Films
8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors
(2025)
7.9
United States of Tara
(2009)
7.9
Cruella
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
Supergirl
Supergirl
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
Your Friends and Neighbors
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.9
The Better Sister
Thriller
2025, USA
7.1
Dumb Money
Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7
Pam & Tommy
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Romantic,
2022, USA
6.8
Mike
Biography, Drama, Sport,
2022, USA
7.1
Physical
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
7.9
Cruella
Cruella
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Craig Gillespie’s private life
'Your Friends & Neighbors': A Darkly Comic Suburban Storm You Didn't See Coming
'Cruella': The Punk Rock Origins of Disney’s Favorite Villain — You Won’t Believe Her Backstory!
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