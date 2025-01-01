Menu
Vladimir Kott
Awards and nominations of Vladimir Kott
Moscow International Film Festival 2017 Moscow International Film Festival 2017
Main Competition
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Window to Europe 2014 Window to Europe 2014
Autumn Premieres
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2019 Moscow International Film Festival 2019
Best Short Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2011 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2011
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008
Grand Prize
Nominee
