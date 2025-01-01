Menu
Ruth Wilson Awards

Ruth Wilson
Awards and nominations of Ruth Wilson
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Mini-Series
Nominee
 Mini-Series
Nominee
 Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
