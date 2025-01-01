Menu
Ruth Wilson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ruth Wilson
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Mini-Series
Nominee
Mini-Series
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
