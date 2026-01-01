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Neill Blomkamp
Neill Blomkamp Neill Blomkamp
Kinoafisha Persons Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp

Date of Birth
17 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa

Popular Films

Gran Turismo 8.0
Gran Turismo (2023)
District 9 8.0
District 9 (2009)
Chappie 7.4
Chappie (2015)

Filmography

Ash 5
Ash Ash
Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, New Zealand / USA
Watch trailer
Gran Turismo 8
Gran Turismo Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
Demonic 5.2
Demonic Demonic
Horror 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Halo
Halo Halo
Mystery, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 2018, USA / New Zealand
Watch trailer
Chappie 7.4
Chappie Chappie
Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
Elysium 6.9
Elysium Elysium
Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
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District 9 8
District 9 District 9
Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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News about Neill Blomkamp’s private life
Sharlto Copley in 'District 9'
Sharlto Copley: The Entrepreneur Who Became a Star with 'District 9'
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