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Neill Blomkamp
Neill Blomkamp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neill Blomkamp
Neill Blomkamp
Neill Blomkamp
Date of Birth
17 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa
Popular Films
8.0
Gran Turismo
(2023)
8.0
District 9
(2009)
7.4
Chappie
(2015)
Filmography
5
Ash
Ash
Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, New Zealand / USA
Watch trailer
8
Gran Turismo
Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
5.2
Demonic
Demonic
Horror
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Halo
Halo
Mystery, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure
2018, USA / New Zealand
Watch trailer
7.4
Chappie
Chappie
Action, Thriller
2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
6.9
Elysium
Elysium
Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Watch trailer
8
District 9
District 9
Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Neill Blomkamp’s private life
Sharlto Copley: The Entrepreneur Who Became a Star with 'District 9'
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