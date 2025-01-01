Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kelly Reilly Awards

Awards and nominations of Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly
Awards and nominations of Kelly Reilly
Cannes Film Festival 2005 Cannes Film Festival 2005
Female Revelation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more