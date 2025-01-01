Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Tahar Rahim Awards

Awards and nominations of Tahar Rahim

Tahar Rahim
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
