Kinoafisha
Persons
Tahar Rahim
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tahar Rahim
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
