Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul King
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul King
Paul King
Awards and nominations of Paul King
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best New Director (Fiction)
Nominee
