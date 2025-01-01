Menu
Paul King
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best New Director (Fiction)
Nominee
