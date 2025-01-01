Menu
Ioan Gruffudd
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ioan Gruffudd
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
