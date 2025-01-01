Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ioan Gruffudd Awards

Awards and nominations of Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd
Awards and nominations of Ioan Gruffudd
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
