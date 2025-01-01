Menu
Dakota Johnson
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 2024
IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
Nominee
