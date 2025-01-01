Menu
Dakota Johnson
Awards and nominations of Dakota Johnson
Awards and nominations of Dakota Johnson
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
Nominee
