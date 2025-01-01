Menu
Jamie Dornan
Awards and nominations of Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Leading Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2022
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
