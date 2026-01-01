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Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Date of Birth
27 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Rudkøbing, Denmark
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
7.7
Headhunters
(2011)
7.7
Kingdom of Heaven
(2005)
Filmography
5.7
King and Conqueror
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
6.3
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2023, USA
6.9
God Is a Bullet
God Is a Bullet
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever
Nattevagten - Dæmoner går i arv
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.6
Against The Ice
Against the Ice
Adventure, Drama, History
2022, Iceland / Denmark
Watch trailer
6.3
A Taste of Hunger
Smagen af sult
Drama, Romantic
2021, Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
6.3
The Silencing
The Silencing
Action, Thriller, Crime
2020, USA / Canada
4.3
Domino
Domino
Thriller, Crime
2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s private life
Jaime vs. Aragorn — Who would Win? George Martin Compares Iconic Heroes of 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'Game of Thrones'
Photos
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