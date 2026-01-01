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Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 7 photos
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
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Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Date of Birth
27 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Rudkøbing, Denmark
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
Headhunters 7.7
Headhunters (2011)
Kingdom of Heaven 7.7
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Filmography

King and Conqueror 5.7
King and Conqueror
Drama, History 2025, Great Britain
The Last Thing He Told Me 6.3
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2023, USA
God Is a Bullet 6.9
God Is a Bullet God Is a Bullet
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever 6.1
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever Nattevagten - Dæmoner går i arv
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2023, Denmark
Watch trailer
Against The Ice 6.6
Against The Ice Against the Ice
Adventure, Drama, History 2022, Iceland / Denmark
Watch trailer
A Taste of Hunger 6.3
A Taste of Hunger Smagen af sult
Drama, Romantic 2021, Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
The Silencing 6.3
The Silencing The Silencing
Action, Thriller, Crime 2020, USA / Canada
Domino 4.3
Domino Domino
Thriller, Crime 2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
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News about Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s private life
Stills from the 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003) and 'Game of Thrones' (2011)
Jaime vs. Aragorn — Who would Win? George Martin Compares Iconic Heroes of 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'Game of Thrones'

Photos

Николай Костер-Вальдау Николай Костер-Вальдау Николай Костер-Вальдау Николай Костер-Вальдау Николай Костер-Вальдау Николай Костер-Вальдау
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