Awards and nominations of Léa Seydoux

Awards and nominations of Léa Seydoux

Léa Seydoux
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Palme d'Or
Winner
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Performer in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
