Léa Seydoux
Awards
Awards and nominations of Léa Seydoux
Léa Seydoux
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Léa Seydoux
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Palme d'Or
Winner
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Performer in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
