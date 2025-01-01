Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Christopher McQuarrie Awards

Awards and nominations of Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie
Awards and nominations of Christopher McQuarrie
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1993 Sundance Film Festival 1993
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more