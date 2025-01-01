Menu
Christopher McQuarrie
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher McQuarrie
Christopher McQuarrie
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1993
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
