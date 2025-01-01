Menu
Kimberly Kardashian
Awards
Kimberly Kardashian
Awards and nominations of Kimberly Kardashian
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Unscripted Fight
Winner
Best Unscripted Fight
Winner
