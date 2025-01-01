Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Rebel Wilson Awards

Awards and nominations of Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson
Awards and nominations of Rebel Wilson
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more