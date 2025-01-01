Menu
Rebel Wilson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebel Wilson
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
