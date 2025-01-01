Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Daniel Bruhl Awards

Awards and nominations of Daniel Bruhl

Daniel Bruhl
Awards and nominations of Daniel Bruhl
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003 Berlin International Film Festival 2003
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2021 Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more