Daniel Bruhl
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Awards and nominations of Daniel Bruhl
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
