John Wayne
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Wayne
John Wayne
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1953
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
