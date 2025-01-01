Menu
Kinoafisha Persons John Wayne Awards

Awards and nominations of John Wayne

John Wayne
Academy Awards, USA 1970 Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950 Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1953 Golden Globes, USA 1953
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
