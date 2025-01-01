Menu
Lee Daniels
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Daniels
Lee Daniels
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2009
People's Choice Award
Winner
