Greta Gerwig
Awards
Awards and nominations of Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Awards and nominations of Greta Gerwig
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
