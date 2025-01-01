Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Christopher Lloyd Awards

Awards and nominations of Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd
Awards and nominations of Christopher Lloyd
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983 Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more