Christopher Lloyd
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Lloyd
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
