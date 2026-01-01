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Michael B. Jordan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael B. Jordan
Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
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