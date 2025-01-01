Menu
Isabelle Adjani
Awards and nominations of Isabelle Adjani
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1981 Cannes Film Festival 1981
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1989 Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Best Actress
Winner
