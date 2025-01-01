Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Isabelle Adjani
Awards
Awards and nominations of Isabelle Adjani
Isabelle Adjani
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Isabelle Adjani
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree