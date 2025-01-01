Menu
Evangeline Lilly
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
