Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Gore Verbinski Awards

Awards and nominations of Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski
Awards and nominations of Gore Verbinski
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Animated Film
Winner
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more