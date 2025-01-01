Menu
Awards
Gore Verbinski
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Animated Film
Winner
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Nominee
