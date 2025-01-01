Menu
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2011
US Fiction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2013
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Special Mention
Winner
